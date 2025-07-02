Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – June 29th

Indivior, Gibraltar Industries, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Canopy Growth are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, biotechnology research, and ancillary services. Investors buy and sell these stocks on regulated exchanges to gain exposure to the financial performance and growth potential of businesses operating in the legal marijuana market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of Indivior stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,707,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. 565,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,242. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 407,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,625. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 434,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,441. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 6,382,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,331. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

See Also