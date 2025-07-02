Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 74846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

