Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

