Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.67.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $389.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.38. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

