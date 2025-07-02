Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 3200320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carnival by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carnival by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

