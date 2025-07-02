Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 3200320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
Carnival Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.