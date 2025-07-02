Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

