Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 43.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

