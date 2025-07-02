CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 28097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.
About CCM Global Equity ETF
The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.
