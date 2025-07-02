Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 109596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $519.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,940 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

