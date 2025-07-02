Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.68 and last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 8199574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,615 shares of company stock worth $10,231,607. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

