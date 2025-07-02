Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $76,565,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $49,504,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

