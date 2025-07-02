Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

CRCL opened at $193.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15,275.01. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

In other Circle Internet Group news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $104,036,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,120,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,538,531.70. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,682,884 shares of company stock worth $195,808,501 in the last quarter.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

