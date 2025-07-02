Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 17083523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.03.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 434,280 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.