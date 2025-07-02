CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

YOU opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

