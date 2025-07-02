Comparing Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Invitation Home and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Home 0 9 9 0 2.50 Centerspace 0 4 4 1 2.67

Invitation Home currently has a consensus target price of $37.97, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $71.56, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Invitation Home.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Invitation Home has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invitation Home and Centerspace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Home $2.62 billion 7.67 $453.92 million $0.77 42.55 Centerspace $260.98 million 3.87 -$10.69 million ($1.12) -53.84

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Invitation Home pays out 150.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -275.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Home has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Centerspace has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Home and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Home 18.01% 4.82% 2.51% Centerspace -4.23% -1.30% -0.59%

Summary

Invitation Home beats Centerspace on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

