Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -326.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

