Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.93 and its 200-day moving average is $184.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $264.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

