Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $158.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.