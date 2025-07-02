Corundum Trust Company INC Acquires 48 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Trust Company INC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day moving average is $253.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

