Crane Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $158.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

