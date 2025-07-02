Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $226.85 and last traded at $222.42, with a volume of 405613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.52.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $10.9577 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

