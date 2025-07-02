Critical Analysis: Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) and Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amada and Sandvik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sandvik 1 1 1 2 2.80

Dividends

Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandvik pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Amada pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandvik pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.7% of Sandvik shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amada and Sandvik”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.60 billion 1.35 $213.75 million $2.60 16.51 Sandvik $11.62 billion 2.47 $1.16 billion $1.11 20.59

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Amada. Amada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Amada has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amada and Sandvik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 8.17% 6.11% 4.88% Sandvik 11.95% 16.64% 8.47%

Summary

Sandvik beats Amada on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada



Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching. The company also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades that are used for metal cutting machines. In addition, it offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automobile parts, electronic components, and medical instruments. Further, the company provides consumables, and tooling equipment. Additionally, it offers stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About Sandvik



Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

