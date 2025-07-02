Critical Survey: AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and ATRenew”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirJoule Technologies N/A N/A $215.70 million $0.73 6.55 ATRenew $2.24 billion 0.37 -$1.13 million $0.07 48.00

Risk & Volatility

AirJoule Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew. AirJoule Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATRenew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AirJoule Technologies has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirJoule Technologies N/A 4.08% 2.79% ATRenew 0.73% 8.91% 6.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AirJoule Technologies and ATRenew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirJoule Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATRenew 0 0 0 0 0.00

AirJoule Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.59%. Given AirJoule Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AirJoule Technologies is more favorable than ATRenew.

Summary

AirJoule Technologies beats ATRenew on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

