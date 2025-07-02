Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CURB opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 27.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

