Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) vs. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Critical Comparison

Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datalex and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datalex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Micron Technology 1 3 19 1 2.83

Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $146.21, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Datalex.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datalex $27.48 million 0.02 -$10.23 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $25.11 billion 5.39 $778.00 million $4.17 28.99

This table compares Datalex and Micron Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Profitability

This table compares Datalex and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datalex N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology 18.41% 13.60% 8.90%

Risk and Volatility

Datalex has a beta of 18.94, suggesting that its stock price is 1,794% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Datalex on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize. and differentiate offers; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, an AI-powered real-time pricing product that enables airlines to move beyond fixed fare classes to a customer-centric world. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

