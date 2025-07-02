Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 415834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 395,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,423,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after buying an additional 667,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,627,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

