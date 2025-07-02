Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,258 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

TVTX stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

