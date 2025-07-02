Diversified Trust Co Acquires 798 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $311.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

