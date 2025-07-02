Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2%

Paycom Software stock opened at $234.07 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

