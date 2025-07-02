Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Interface were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Interface stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.97. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the sale, the vice president owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.