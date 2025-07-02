Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.62.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $452.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

