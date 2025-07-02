Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 192,656 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,004.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

