Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $17,221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $193,141,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

