Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,887 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

