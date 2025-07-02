Diversified Trust Co Buys 7,548 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ennis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2,050.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Ennis

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $35,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,747 shares in the company, valued at $549,141.42. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $357,330. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Trading Up 1.7%

EBF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.46. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

