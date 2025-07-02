Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after buying an additional 315,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,478,000 after buying an additional 169,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

