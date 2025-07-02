Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

