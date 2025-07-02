Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $489.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.