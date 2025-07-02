Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 3.18%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

View Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.