Diversified Trust Co Has $213,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,425,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

