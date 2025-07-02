Diversified Trust Co Has $218,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $326.19.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,237 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

