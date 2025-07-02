Diversified Trust Co Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,793 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4,132.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

