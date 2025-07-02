Diversified Trust Co Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $185.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

