Diversified Trust Co Has $301,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,682,000 after buying an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $89.64.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

