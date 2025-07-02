Diversified Trust Co Has $309,000 Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Affirm were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Affirm by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $14,591,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.52, a PEG ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile



Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.



