Diversified Trust Co Has $345,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,842,000 after buying an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after buying an additional 89,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,412,000 after buying an additional 152,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,735,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

