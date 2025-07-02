Diversified Trust Co Invests $212,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Beverage by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 6,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.