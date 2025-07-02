Diversified Trust Co Invests $251,000 in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gentherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Stock Up 5.1%

THRM opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $917.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

