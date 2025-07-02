Diversified Trust Co Invests $275,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $137.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

