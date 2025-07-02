Diversified Trust Co Invests $278,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1%

CME stock opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.71 and a 200-day moving average of $257.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

